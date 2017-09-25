Delta Strollers Recalled Due to Fall Hazard

(Photo: CPSC)

Delta Strollers is recalling some of its products because of a fall hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been four reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking, including a report of a child falling from a stroller and receiving cuts and bruises.

This recall involves J is for Jeep brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers, models and lot numbers listed below, manufactured by Delta," CPSC says. "The strollers have two wheels in the back and one smaller wheel in the front. “J is for Jeep” is printed on the side of the stroller sun canopy and a star with a circle around it logo is printed on the front bottom of the seat and on the side of the stroller. The model number and lot number are printed on a Delta Children label with a blue heart at the left bottom frame support."

FULL LIST OF MODEL NUMBERS

About 28,000 strollers made between August of 2015 and August of 2016 are affected. The products were sold at Target, Walmart, and other stores nationwide.

People should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Delta for a free repair. People can call Delta at 1-800-377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. They can also email at recall@deltachildren.com or online at www.deltachildren.com and click on Help Center and then Recall Center for more information.

