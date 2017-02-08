Democratic senators propose roads bill

Just one day after a House subcommittee unanimously passed a roads bill, two Democratic Senators announced details of their plan to fix roads in the state.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WLTX) -- Just one day after a House subcommittee unanimously passed a roads bill, two Democratic Senators announced details of their plan to fix roads in the state.

Senators Ronnie Sabb and Vincent Sheheen proposed the bill to the Senate on Wednesday. Under the proposed bill, gas tax would increase by 2 cents a year for four years. The biennial vehicle registration fee would also increase by $16 for taxpayers under the age of 65 and $8 for taxpayers over 65. The sales tax cap on vehicles with a purchase price of $30,000 or above would be $500, whereas the current sales tax cap of $300 would remain for vehicles priced below $30,000.

"For far too long, the general assembly and the leaders of our state have failed to address the deteriorating conditions of our road," said Senator Sabb.

The proposal also stated that 15 percent of the money raised would go to a Rural Roads Fund, and the remaining 85 percent would go to the State Highway Fund.

"We believe that the question now is whether or not our highways will be highways or die-ways. The choice is ours. We choose to protect the citizens of South Carolina by providing adequate funding to fix rural roads," said Senator Sabb.

Republican Senator Katrina Shealy said she doesn't have an opinion on the Democrats' proposed bill, but said the Republican Caucus has been working on a bill of their own.

"I'd like to look and compare what he's introducing and what we are introducing, so I can't compare that when I haven't seen it," she said.

The two parties may not agree on the logistics of the proposal, but they do agree on one thing.

"I do believe that Democrats and Republicans agree that this is a common problem. This is a bipartisan issue. We all agree that our roads need tot be fixed in South Carolina. We just need to work together to get it done," said Senator Shealy.

"We have our voices, we're going to continue to lift them. We are optimistic that we'll see this governor and this general assembly get something done," said Senator Sheheen.

The bill was introduced to the Senate on Wednesday afternoon and hearings will probably happen in the next month.

(© 2017 WLTX)