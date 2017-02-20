Demolition of Old Cardinal Newman School Nearly Complete

Previous Site of Carolina Newman High Shool (Photo: Beth Baldauf)

Forest Acres, SC (WLTX) - Demolition of the Cardinal Newman High School's former campus on Forest Drive appears to be nearly complete.

Construction crews were out Monday tearing down some of the final parts of the structure. The property is making way for a new mixed use property being developed by The Beach Company.

Forest Acres City Council unanimously approved rezoning the former campus in May 2016, green-lighting the new development. The proposed $60 million mixed-use development would include 240 apartments, 16 town homes,and 40,000 square feet of commercial space.

After 54 years at its 12-acre Forest Drive campus, Cardinal Newman moved to its new 50-acre campus on Alpine Road in Northeast Richland County in January 2016.

