Demon's Name Written on Woman's Chest, Man Arrested

Chase Wall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say they've made an arrest after a 66-year-old woman was found bloody and unconscious with black eyes and the name of a demon written in black on her chest.



Police told media outlets that officers were called to a Myrtle Beach hotel around noon Wednesday after the woman was found.



Paramedics say "Asmoday" was written on her chest. That is the name of a demon from a religious book written more than 2,000 years ago.



Investigators say the officers checked security camera footage and determined 33-year-old Chase Wall was with the woman.



Police say Wall was arrested later Wednesday driving the woman's car.



He is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.

