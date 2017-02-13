SC Dept. of Education Overpaid Districts $6M

Dept. of Education Overpaid Districts $6M (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The SC Dept. of Education overpaid districts somewhere between $5.1 million and $6.3 million for 4k students in the last fiscal year.

Those payments to school districts range from $20,000 to $700,000, with other districts even being underpaid.

Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman said she is working on getting what money she can, back from districts.

"Some could pay it back, we're going to have to work with them on this, and I need to work with the Legislature," Spearman said. "I'm in talks with some now on how we should handle that."

Spearman told the Education Oversight Committee that the problem stems from not placing a Student Identifying Number on all 4-year-olds students in the state-funded learning program.

"This has been changed, I will tell you, this wont happen again," she said to the EOC. "The SUNS (Student Unique Number System) number should have been in place a while ago and it was not."

Spearman said the Child Development Education Providers (CDEP) operators would report their numbers to SCDP and the department would send out checks without double checking the numbers.

"We mail the check then to the financial folks in the district; They did not realize it did not match; It was our responsibility to get it accurate."

The Dept. tells us they found out about the problem a month ago, and have called on a compliance and financial audit since.

