Deputes Search for Two Females in Hotel Robbery

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Richland county sheriffs' deputies are looking for two involved in an armed robbery
Late last week on September 20 at the Red Roof Inn on Two Notch Road, two female suspects entered the motel and presented a handgun and demanded money from the receptionist.
The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the front desk and fled in a sliver four door sedan.
If you know anything about this robbery you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC
