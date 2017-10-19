Deputies Actively Searching for Suspect Near West Columbia

Bradley Wayne Jovanelly (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say they are actively searching for a suspect near West Columbia.

The suspect is 38-year-old Bradley Wayne Jovanelly of Columbia. Officers say the search area is near Delree Street, Kitti Wake Drive, and Old Barnwell Road.

Police say they arrested him for stealing electrical current. He then somehow escaped their custody He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a brown t-shirt.

Anyone who sees him or anything suspicious in that area should call 911.

© 2017 WLTX-TV