Deputies Almost Run Over During High-Speed Chase That Ends in Columbia

Richland county deputies secure the scene at Lake Shore village apartments where a high speed chase ended. Two suspects in custody. (Photo: Michael Fuller)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A high speed chase that originated in Fairfield County ended with two arrests down in Richland County.

According to Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriffs Department, Fairfield County deputies were conducting a routine safety traffic check point when a car avoided the checkpoint and almost stuck one of their officers.

The car speed to I-77 and headed south towards Columbia. Both Fairfield county deputies and Richland county deputies chased the suspect onto Garners Ferry Road.

The suspects, after almost striking a Richland County deputy, fled on foot near the Lake Shore Village apartments. Deputies had set up a perimeter around the area and with the help of a helicopter, suspects ran into the waiting arms of deputies.

Two were arrested and according to Richland county one of the charges will be assault with intent to kill. Other charges will follow.

© 2018 WLTX-TV