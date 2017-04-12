Deputies Arrest Five Men in March Gang Hit Outside Columbia Nightclub

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced on Wednesday the arrest of five men in the March gangland-style murder of 24-year-old Pierre Tanaree Wilson outside of a Richland County nightclub.

During the early morning hours of March 22, 2017, Pierre Wilson and his brother, 20-year-old Damonte Meetze, were "viciously ambushed" outside of Club Reveal, located at 6525 Two Notch Road, according to Sheriff Lott.

Wilson died from gunshot wounds to the upper body according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. Lott said Meetze escaped largely unscathed, aside from the trauma of being shot at and seeing his brother killed right in front of him.

Following more than 100 hours of investigative work, Lott said said investigators uncovered an expansive drug network, which took them from the east coast to the west coast. In doing so, investigators discovered the murder was a gang hit resulting from a "personal beef" over drugs and money.

Deputies arrested and charged five Columbia men with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. They are:

Barry Reed , 22, of Westbury Drive, who deputies identified as the "ruthless ringleader," arrested in Seattle Washington, where investigators seized more than $30,000 in cash.

, 22, of Westbury Drive, who deputies identified as the "ruthless ringleader," arrested in Seattle Washington, where investigators seized more than $30,000 in cash. Anthony Brevard , 27, of Carmel Street.

, 27, of Carmel Street. Benjamin Chestnut , 22, of West Campanella Drive.

, 22, of West Campanella Drive. Corey Sanders , 27, of Lester Drive.

, 27, of Lester Drive. Calvin Rockmore, 25, of Charleswood Drive, who was arrested in Philadelphia and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

Calling it the "most ruthless in recent memory," Lott said investigators found more than 50 shell casings from 6 different weapons, including an assault rife and different caliber handguns.

While executing several search warrants on March 26, Lott said investigators recovered 12 pounds of marijuana, $60,000 in cash, and 9 weapons ranging from assault rifles to stolen handguns. In doing so, deputies arrested Barry Reed's younger brother, 21-year-old Britton Reed, who is charged with the unlawful carrying of of a pistol and possession of a weapon stolen from a University of SC police officer. They also arrested and charged Van Fore, 23, for unlawful carrying of a gun.

