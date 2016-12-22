Woman Arrested for Stealing Packages Off Porch

Shirley Jean Daniel (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Richland County, SC (WLTX)- Richland County deputies have arrested a woman who they say stole packages from someone's porch.

Deputies say 35 year old Shirley Jean Daniel, 35, has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and petty larceny.

Investigators say Daniel was arrested after a community tip. She was seen getting into a stolen 1999 Honda Accord.

Sheriff Leon Lott says the stolen car was taken during a burglary on Monarch Lane back on December 7.

On Tuesday, deputies say Daniel stole two packages from the front porch. Surveillance video showed her taking the packages and leaving in the Honda Accord.

Investigators say the packages were a FedEx box containing Shari's Berries and another from UPS with a gravity globe. The total value of the stolen items is $210.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be made.