Deputies: Cab Driver Shot During Armed Robbery

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – Richland County deputies are investigating after a cab driver was shot during an armed robbery.

Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road Thursday night around 11:30.

According to deputies a cab driver was transporting a passenger to Apple Valley Lane when he asked the driver to return to Garners Ferry because he forgot his wallet. After arriving back on Garners Ferry the man pointed a gun at the driver and demanded her purse.

The driver was shot multiple times in the lower body. She was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital and is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are asking for help identifying the suspect. If you have any information call CRIME STOPPERS that number is 1-888-CRIME-SC.

