Deputies Called Twice Before to Home Where Murder Suicide Happened

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies were called to a home where four people died in a murder-suicide on two separate occasions in recent months, according to incident reports released Tuesday by the sheriff's department.

Sunday night, the bodies of four people were found inside a home on Old Barnwell Road. The coroner identified them as 26-year-old Marissa Hope Reynoso, her two children, 4-year-old Elijah Chavez and 1-year-old Ezra Chavez, as well as the man believed to be the children's father, 25-year-old Jorge Luis Chavez.

They had all been shot to death. Investigators said late Tuesday that Chavez killed all of the victims, then turned the gun on himself.

The weapon was a stolen 9 mm handgun from the town of Clinton. Officers aren't sure how he got the gun.

However, two incident reports show officers had come to the house over calls about Jorge Chavez's behavior back in November and December.

A report taken on November 14 states that Reynoso had called officers to the home after she said Chavez was in her driveway and was suicidal She said Chavez told her, "I can't do this anymore, I'll see you in heaven." She reported to officers that he then showed her a rope in the front passenger seat of the car he was driving.

He left before officers arrived.

On December 12, officers again got a call, this time for a domestic issue involving the two. In that report, Reynoso told officers that she and Chavez had dated for five years, but had broken up two months before. The two had been hanging out recently so he could see their children.

That night, however, she said Chavez showed up unannounced and knocked on her bedroom window, asking her to come out and speak about their relationship. He initially said he wouldn't leave, but the report said he left after she called 9-1-1.

Their deaths remain under investigation.