Deputies Capture Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A man who attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint has been captured.

Richland County sheriff Leon Lott says Javarres F. Dinkins, 21 was arrested on charges of attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen gun and theft from a motor vehicle.

On Thursday around 6 AM Dinkins attempted to rob a female victim in the 1400 block of Oakcrest Drive. He showed a gun in an attempt to rob her. The victim screamed and Dinkins ran away.

Deputies in the area on patrol set up a perimeter for K-9 to track Dinkins who was caught quickly.

Before the attempted armed robbery, deputies say Dinkins broke into a vehicle on Oakcrest drive and stole the handgun that he used when he attempted to rob the victim.

© 2017 WLTX-TV