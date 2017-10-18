Officers Arrest 27 Suspects, Drugs & Money Seized in Sumter Sting

Sumter, SC (WLTX) Methamphetamine, opiates, marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and $20,000 worth of counterfeit items were seized in a six month undercover operation.

Twenty-seven people have been arrested and transported to the Sumter Lee Detention Center without incident and twelve subjects are still being sought.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis credited a solid investigation using undercover officers with the arrests. “Any time we can take drugs and drug dealer off of our streets, is a great day in Sumter County,” he said. “Our officers worked hard, often under difficult circumstances, to make these arrests. “Make no mistake about it,” Dennis said, “we will continue to fight diligently to rid Sumter County of as many drugs and drug dealers as possible.”

Those arrested are:

Tony Baker, 44 of Sumter: I count of distribution of crack cocaine

Tyrone Bradley, 39 of Sumter: 3 counts of distribution of crack cocaine, i count of counterfeiting forgery

Jarvis Billie, 31 of Sumter: 2 Counts of crack cocaine distribution

James Henry Brogdon, 27 of Sumter: trademark counterfeit items

William Childers, 33 of Sumter: PWID methamphetamine

Jacob Cuttino, 31 of Sumter: Distribution of methamphetamine, PWID methamphetamine, possession of heroin

Brandon Cummings, 27 of Sumter: 2 counts of Distribution of crack cocaine, Distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of marijuana

Deron Chatman, 32 of Sumter: Distribution of marijuana

Andrew Colwell, 48 of Sumter: 2 counts of distribution of crack cocaine

David Frazier, 20 of Summerton: Conspiracy, possession of Methamphetamine

Larry Ham, 32 of Sumter: 3 counts of distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm

Tyburious Heyward, 19 of Sumer: Possession of a controlled substance

Quinton Jackson, 33 of Summerton: PWID methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, marijuana

Rayshon Mack, 27 of Dalzell: PWID Marijuana 3rd offense

Kelvin MItchell, 40 of Sumter: Trademark counterfeit

Courtney Myers, 32 of Sumter: Distribution of crack cocaine 3 counts

Tabitha Riveria, 25 of Fate, Texas: Possession of methamphetamine

Andrew Rose, 34 of Sumter: Possession of crack cocaine 3 counts, distribution of marijuana 2 counts

Titus Sanders, 34 of Sumter: Distribution of crack cocaine 4 counts

Steven Simmons, 36:of Sumter: PWID Marijuana

Jessica Sumner, 33: PWID methamphetamine

Scott Taylor, 29 of Sumter: PWID methamphetamine

Donavin Williams, 34 of Florence: Contraband at Detention center conspiracy

Donell White, 26 of Sumter: Distribution of marijuana 3 counts

Erick Wright, 21 of Sumter: PWID marijuana

Latanya Wright, 36 of Sumter: Distribution of crack cocaine 5 counts

