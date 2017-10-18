Officers Arrest 27 Suspects, Drugs & Money Seized in Sumter Sting

Sumter, SC (WLTX) Methamphetamine, opiates, marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and $20,000 worth of counterfeit items were seized in a six month undercover operation.
Twenty-seven people have been arrested and transported to the Sumter Lee Detention Center without incident and twelve subjects are still being sought.
Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis credited a solid investigation using undercover officers with the arrests. “Any time we can take drugs and drug dealer off of our streets, is a great day in Sumter County,” he said. “Our officers worked hard, often under difficult circumstances, to make these arrests. “Make no mistake about it,” Dennis said, “we will continue to fight diligently to rid Sumter County of as many drugs and drug dealers as possible.”
Those arrested are:
Tony Baker, 44 of Sumter: I count of distribution of crack cocaine
Tyrone Bradley, 39 of Sumter: 3 counts of distribution of crack cocaine, i count of counterfeiting forgery
Jarvis Billie, 31 of Sumter: 2 Counts of crack cocaine distribution
James Henry Brogdon, 27 of Sumter: trademark counterfeit items
William Childers, 33 of Sumter: PWID methamphetamine
Jacob Cuttino, 31 of Sumter: Distribution of methamphetamine, PWID methamphetamine, possession of heroin
Brandon Cummings, 27 of Sumter: 2 counts of Distribution of crack cocaine, Distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of marijuana
Deron Chatman, 32 of Sumter: Distribution of marijuana
Andrew Colwell, 48 of Sumter: 2 counts of distribution of crack cocaine
David Frazier, 20 of Summerton: Conspiracy, possession of Methamphetamine
Larry Ham, 32 of Sumter: 3 counts of distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm
Tyburious Heyward, 19 of Sumer: Possession of a controlled substance
Quinton Jackson, 33 of Summerton: PWID methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, marijuana
Rayshon Mack, 27 of Dalzell: PWID Marijuana 3rd offense
Kelvin MItchell, 40 of Sumter: Trademark counterfeit
Courtney Myers, 32 of Sumter: Distribution of crack cocaine 3 counts
Tabitha Riveria, 25 of Fate, Texas: Possession of methamphetamine
Andrew Rose, 34 of Sumter: Possession of crack cocaine 3 counts, distribution of marijuana 2 counts
Titus Sanders, 34 of Sumter: Distribution of crack cocaine 4 counts
Steven Simmons, 36:of Sumter: PWID Marijuana
Jessica Sumner, 33: PWID methamphetamine
Scott Taylor, 29 of Sumter: PWID methamphetamine
Donavin Williams, 34 of Florence: Contraband at Detention center conspiracy
Donell White, 26 of Sumter: Distribution of marijuana 3 counts
Erick Wright, 21 of Sumter: PWID marijuana
Latanya Wright, 36 of Sumter: Distribution of crack cocaine 5 counts
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs