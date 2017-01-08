Police lights.

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) An early morning shooting in West Columbia has one man in the hospital.

According to Lexington Sheriff Department's Twitter account, the shooting occurred around 5 AM Sunday morning in the 600 block of Sumter Street.

The victim is reported to be a male in his 50's and is in critical condition. Deputies are currently gathering evidence and conducting interviews. If you have any information about this shooting you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.