Deputies 'Exploring All Avenues' in Sumter Woman's Disappearance

Barbara Nave (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies say they're still working to find out where a missing 80-year-old Sumter woman may be.

Barbara Nave hasn't been seen or heard from since February 9, when a neighbor saw her outside her home near Highway 521. She was reported missing at the beginning of this week by her family when she didn't answer phone calls.

Officers did an extensive search of her property and home--which is in a heavily wooded area--but so far, haven't found anything that's led them to conclude what happened to her.

Nave lives by herself, and other than some trouble hearing, doesn't have any known physical impairments. Investigators say the woman's family has been interviewed and has been ruled out as suspects.

While foul play is not suspected at this point, investigators say they're exploring all avenues into her disappearance.

They add that they plan to continue searching Saturday using cadaver dogs.

Anyone with information on where she may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

