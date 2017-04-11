Update: Deputies Find Missing Newberry County Man

Johnny Smith (Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - Newberry County say they've found a man who'd earlier been reported as missing.

A person who'd gotten an alert that 70-year-old Johnny H. Smith was missing saw his car in a wooded area in the Prosperity area. That person then call 9-1-1.

When officers found the vehicle, they located Smith as well, and he is safe. Further details on his discovery were not immediately available.

Smith has last been seen dropping off some items on Mountain Drive in the Columbia area around 7 a.m. on Monday morning.

