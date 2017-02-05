Police lights.

RICHLAND COUNTY - (WLTX) -- Richland County deputies say they arrived at a home and found a severely injured man early Sunday morning.

Deputies say they responded to a residence at the 1300 block of Piney Grove Road just after 4:00 a.m. and saw that the victim had several gunshot wounds to the upper body. First responders pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Shortly after responding to the call, deputies say they saw a suspicious vehicle in the area and initiated a traffic stop. One person has been detained and officers are questioning other people.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

