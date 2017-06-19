Richland County, SC (WLTX)- Richland County Deputies are investigating a shooting on the 100 block of Stanford Street, just off of Fairfield Road.

Investigators say it happened at 2:30 pm on Sunday.

Deputies say a vehicle drove up and fired several shots, hitting the victim.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, according to Deputies.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

