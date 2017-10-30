Deputies Investigate Possible Social Media Threat to Midlands Middle School Student

Irmo Middle School (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating a possible threat made to an Irmo Middle school student on social media on Saturday.

Deputies say the mother of the student who received the social media message reported the post to the Sheriff's Department on Sunday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Department says the case has been assigned to a detective who has spoken to the victim and the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Deputies say Lexington-Richland School District 5, Irmo Middle School and the school resource officer have all been brought into the investigation as their investigation continues.

© 2017 WLTX-TV