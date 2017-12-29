Deputies Investigating after Blood found Inside Columbia Bar

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland deputies are investigating after blood was found at a Columbia bar early Friday morning.

Investigators say they were called to Darrell's Place just after 4 am after reports of gunshots and one person hit. Deputies say when they got to the bar, they did not find any victims or suspects.

Investigators did find shell casings in the parking lot and blood inside the club.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This isn't the first time deputies responded to Darrell's Place. Back in February, three people were stabbed at the bar after a fight broke out.

© 2017 WLTX-TV