Deputies Investigating Solicitation of Minors in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are warning residents of Richland School District Two of possible solicitation of minors in the area.

In a tweet Wednesday, afternoon, the department said it is investigating reports of suspects soliciting minors in the area, and they warned students and parents to be extra vigilant.

Deputies say an older black male exposed himself to a juvenile female at 4 p.m. January 18 after asking her to come to his car and help him with his phone in the parking lot at 2230 Decker Boulevard.

The suspect is described as an older black male with graying facial hair. The vehicle is believed to be a white 4-door Subaru or station wagon-type vehicle.

In another incident, a juvenile male was reportedly solicited for a sex act by the suspect in the parking lot of Ridge View High School on January 21 at 4:20 p.m.

The suspect was possibly wearing a long wig or weave and driving a white 4-door Chevy SUV, according to officials.

Richland School District Two says a suspicious person attempted to talk with students during their school commute in a safety advisory to parents:

This week, law enforcement and a school administrator received reports of a suspicious person around neighborhoods in Lake Carolina and The Summit. According to some reports, the person attempted to make contact with students as they walked to or from school or their bus stops. We have not received reports of any harm coming to our students. School administrators are working with School Resource Officers and others from the Richland County Sheriff's Department who are investigating the reports. Parents, we ask for you help in reporting any suspicious behavior to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. When making a report, please include as much detail as possible and contact law enforcement as soon as possible after noticing the suspicious behavior. Also, please help us remind students to come straight home from bus stops or school and not to speak to or take rides from strangers.

The advisory was issued for students in Sandlapper, Killian, North Springs, Rice Creek, Bridge Creek, Lake Carolina Upper and Lower elementary schools; Summit Parkway and Kelly Mill middle schools; and Ridge View High School.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

