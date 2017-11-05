Deputies Investigating Suspicous Death in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in northern Richland County.
Deputies say they responded to a call on Reynard Court around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found a body.
Investigators say they are working to determine if foul play was involved in the death.
