Deputies Investigating Suspicous Death in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in northern Richland County.

Deputies say they responded to a call on Reynard Court around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found a body.

Investigators say they are working to determine if foul play was involved in the death.

