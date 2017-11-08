Kershaw County Woman Missing, Hasn't Been Seen in Weeks

Julie Anderson (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies are searching for a woman who's been missing since last month.

Julie M. Anderson, 62, was last seen on October 22. Her was car was last parked at the Black River Shell gas station on the Sumter Highway in Camden.

It was one of her co-workers who reported her missing. According to her boss, she hasn't reported to work since last month, not even to pick up her checks.

Her family members say this kind of behavior is very unusual for her. She has no known health issues.

Anderson is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Anyone who sees here or has any information on where she may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Julie Anderson (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

© 2017 WLTX-TV