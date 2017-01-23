Mug shot of Jaquel Dimitri Sumter, provided by Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

Kershaw County, S.C. (WLTX)--Kershaw County Sheriff's Deputies placed a Columbia man under arrest, after a chase on Interstate 20 that they say reached 120 miles per hour. A gun was later found in the vehicle.

The chase happened a little before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2017. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies was patrolling the interstate, when he clocked a vehicle being driven at more than 100 miles per hour. The deputy pursued the vehicle, which law enforcement says was reported stolen out of Richland County.

As the chase got closer to Richland County, authorities say the driver pulled into the median, stopped the car, and three men got out and ran away. One was later captured, but the other two got away. Deputies say one of the men dropped a revolver on the Interstate, in his effort to get away. After a search of the vehicle, deputies say they found second gun; a loaded TEK9 pistol.

The person caught has been identified as 23-year-old Jacquel Dimitri Sumter, whose last known address is in Columbia. Sumter is facing a list of charges to include: failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime, speeding, reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle.

His bond was set at $51,527.50.

