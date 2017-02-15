Deputies: Man Arrested After Stolen Property Found

Police lights.

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) A Santee man is in jail after being charged with receiving stolen goods.

Richard Shuler, 38, was charged with two counts of receiving stolen goods under $2,000 after turning himself into the Orangeburg Sheriff's Department.

Investigators, acting on a tip, went to a home on Misty Glenn road near Elloree. As investigators approached they noticed furniture that had been reported stolen in plain view.

Shuler met investigators and allowed them to search the residence and investigators found multiple items that are believed to have been stolen from several jurisdictions, including a handgun reported stolen out of Lexington.

The man admitted to officers that he believed the items were stolen.

Investigators from Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and also the Elloree Police Department were on scene to assist and identify any items that may have come from burglaries in their jurisdictions.

