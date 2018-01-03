(Photo: Associated Press)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland deputies are investigating after a man was shot during a domestic argument early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say it happened on the 100 block of Roose Road just after 2 a.m.

Deputies say a man was shot in the upper body after an argument with his girlfriend. They say the girlfriend's father intervened and the fight turned physical before the father shot the boyfriend.

The father and boyfriend were both taken to Palmetto Health Richland for their injuries. Both are expected to be okay.

Deputies are still investigating.

