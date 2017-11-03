Deputies: Man Shot Leaving Barber Shop

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot as he left a barber shop on the 4000 block of Trotter road.
Investigators say it happened around 10:30 pm Thursday. They say a vehicle drove by and fired several times. The man was hit in the lower body and taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
