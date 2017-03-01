Deputies: Man Who Beat Woman Turns Himself In

Terry Lawrence Jordan Jr. (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A man wanted for severely beating a woman in Lexington County has turned himself in.

Terry Lawrence Jordan Jr., of Gaston, according to investigators, turned himself in and is expected in court on Thursday.

He's been charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Investigators say Jordan severely beat a woman who was trying to get away from him back on Monday. At one point, officers say he threatened to hit her with a tool.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies believe he got away sometime between the attack and officers arriving at the home on Manor Drive. SWAT team officers surrounded his home for hours when they thought he was inside.

