Deputies: Men Wanted In Home Invasion Shoot Out, Car Theft

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) Deputies are looking for a man who was involved in a shoot out in a home invasion and also car theft.

According to Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell investigators are seeking several suspects who are believed to have a stolen a vehicle and were later involved in a gunfight during a home invasion.

“These individuals need to be brought in before they hurt someone or worse,” the sheriff said. “They’ve already demonstrated they don’t care about life, including their own.”

Ravenell said that late Monday, a 2017 Jeep was stolen from a St. Matthews Road hotel where a West Virginia man reported it stolen.

Security video at the hotel depicts three persons of interest on the property as the Jeep’s owner pulls up at the lobby. One of the three males in the video is seen to then enter the Jeep and speed off.

Then early Tuesday, a Cameron man called 911 after exchanging gunfire with someone who had broken into his home.

The man said that around 4:45 a.m. he was awakened by a noise. He then heard someone walking inside his home. As the man grabbed a firearm, he saw a subject inside his home walking toward his bedroom. Fearing for his safety, the man opened fire on the intruder, who turned to flee but not before firing back at the home owner.

Evidence gathered at the man’s home has led investigators to believe the theft of the Jeep and the home invasion are related, the sheriff said.

If you have any information about these robberies you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

