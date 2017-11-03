Deputies: Mom Stabs Man After He Sexually Assaults Teen

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland deputies say a mom stabbed a man after he sexually assaulted her 13-year-old daughter Thursday night.

He's been identified as 26-year-old Alexander Bush.

Investigators say just before 9 pm, a teenage girl was sleeping in her sister's apartment and woke up to her sister's boyfriend sexually assaulting her.

Deputies say the girl ran to her mother in the apartment across the hall. Investigators say the mother and Bush argued before the mother stabbed him.

Bush was taken to the hospital. When released, he will be charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A spokesperson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department says at this time, it does not appear the mother will face any charges.

