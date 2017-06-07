Deputies Need Help Identifying Disoriented Man in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a man found in a local community last week.
The man pictured was found in the Carvers Bay community on Sunday, May 28, 2017, according to deputies. Officials say the man seems confused and has not been able to provide information about himself. The man has been placed in emergency protective custody until his family can be located, say Georgetown County deputies.
He is described as about 50 years old with white hair, blue eyes, and weighing approximately 150 pounds.
If you have any information about this man, please contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 545-3143 and reference case #17016287.
