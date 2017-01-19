Deputies: No Credible Threat to White Knoll High School

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Sheriff's department will have a few extra officers at a local high school after a student made threats, which law enforcement have deemed NOT credible.

According to the sheriff's department, a former White Knoll high school student recently made two threats about shootings at the high school. The sheriff's department, on learning about these threats, immediately began an investigation.

The individual was identified and after interviews the department determined that he was not a credible threat. The suspect is currently at home with his parents and has been placed on trespass notice for all Lexington One schools at the request of the district.

The district issued a statement on rumors and they said, " The district takes any rumor like this very seriously and investigates each rumor carefully and thoroughly. The district also encourages students to immediately report any rumors they hear to a school administrator or School Resource Officer." The school also has a tip line (803-821-1232) where students, parents and others can anonymously report concerns. They concluded by saying, "The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our highest priority."

Out of an abundance of caution, extra deputies will be at White Knoll high school throughout the school day on Friday.

(© 2017 WLTX)