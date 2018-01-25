Deputies Offer Tips for Kids Walking Home

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Parents are worried after deputies say a male suspect solicited two minors near Richland Two School District schools.

Richland County Deputies say an incident occurred on January 21st on Hard Scrabble Road where a male solicited oral sex from a boy. On January 18, officers say a male exposed himself to a girl in a parking lot off of Decker Boulevard.

According to the incident report off of Hard Scrabble Road, the suspect is described as a man driving a white Chevy SUV with tinted windows.

Sr. Deputy Katie Jasak with the Richland County Sheriff's Department says while they're looking for the suspect, you should let your child know ways to stay safe.



"Right now it's still at speculation for if it's one or two people but our investigators are working very hard to figure that out right now. This is just a really good example to stress to our kids stranger danger. Don't go up to strangers. Don't get in car with strangers. Don't go up to cars with strangers," explained Jasak.



While this is happening in Richland County, the sheriff’s department says school resources officers and other deputies in the area will be keeping an eye out for the suspect.



"We really want parents to stress to their kids that if someone approaches them, let a teacher, let a parent, let a deputy know so that we can get the information. The more information we get, the better we can catch someone who's doing this," said Jasak.

Parents should also pay close attention to their neighborhoods to help put this person behind bars.

"Remain cautious of things. If something doesn't look right, if something seems suspicious, please let us know. Call Richland County Sheriff's Department and call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC,” said Jasak.

Some parents contacted News 19 and said they were upset that some parents received an email about the incidents before others.

The district wanted to clarify the situation.

Wednesday morning the district says they only knew about the incident that took place on Hard Scrabble Road where a sixteen-year-old boy was solicited for oral sex by a male suspect and another suspicious incident near Lake Carolina.

At that point, Richland Two says they emailed parents from the schools around those areas to make them aware of the issue.

Once they learned about the additional incident on Decker Boulevard where a male suspect exposed himself to a girl, Richland Two says they sent an email to the entire district since the ranges of these cases had widened across the county.

