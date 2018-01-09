Two People Shot in Hopkins; Deputies on Scene

Police lights.

HOPKINS, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say they are on the scene of a shooting in Hopkins.

Deputies say they responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road in Hopkins around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say two people have been shot. The condition of the victims is not known at this time, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

