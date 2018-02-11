Deputies: One Injured in Parklane Shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A man was shot multiple times at a Columbia gas station early Sunday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies say they responded to the BP gas station at 7301 Parklane Road around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The man was transported to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.
Deputies ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.
Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
