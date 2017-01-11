WLTX
Deputies: One Woman Shot, Search For Suspect

Richland Deputies are looking for a man who shot a woman. The shooting took place in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

January 11, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an afternoon shooting.  

According to Richland County Deputies, a little after 3 PM in the Hollywood Hills area a woman was found in the 400 block of Green Tree Circle, she had been shot in the lower body. 

A search for the suspect is ongoing.  No word on the condition of the woman who was shot. 

 

