Deputies: One Woman Shot, Search For Suspect

Shooting in the 400 block of Green Tree circle in Columbia

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an afternoon shooting.

According to Richland County Deputies, a little after 3 PM in the Hollywood Hills area a woman was found in the 400 block of Green Tree Circle, she had been shot in the lower body.

A search for the suspect is ongoing. No word on the condition of the woman who was shot.

