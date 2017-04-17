Deputies: Reported Missing Girl is 'Not in Danger'

Dyamond McMillian

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WTLX) A Richland County girl who was reported missing is 'not in danger,' according to deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

It was reported that 15-year-old Dyamond McMillian was last seen at her home in the Hopkins area Friday, April 7, 2017. Deputies say she has a medical condition.

Officials say they have made contact with her via social media and she is safe.

