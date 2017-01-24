Deputies: Robber Gets Drugs During Robbery

Police lights.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A local pharmacy was robbed early Tuesday afternoon.

According to Richland County Deputies a little after 2 PM the Rite Aid on Two Notch road was robbed. A man came into the store and presented the pharmacist with a note that said he had a gun and wanted drugs.

The pharmacist gave the man drugs and he left.

Deputies are currently searching the area. The man when caught will be charged with armed robbery.

(© 2017 WLTX)