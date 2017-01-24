WLTX
Deputies: Robber Gets Drugs During Robbery

wltx 8:37 PM. EST January 24, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A local pharmacy was robbed early Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Richland County Deputies a little after 2 PM the Rite Aid on Two Notch road was robbed.   A man came into the store and presented the pharmacist with a note that said he had a gun and wanted drugs.    

The pharmacist gave the man drugs and he left. 

Deputies are currently searching the area.  The man when caught will be charged with armed robbery.   

