16-Year-Old Missing from Bishopville

Timothy Paul Philpot (Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

LEE COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Deputies are searching for a missing 16 year-old from Bishopville.

Deputies say Timothy Paul Philpot has not been seen since he left his home in Bishopville around 530 p.m. Thursday.

Philpot has brown hair, hazel eyes, stands approximately 5'8 and weighs approximately 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white and black hat and may have been carrying a backpack.

If you see Philpot or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 803-484-1723.

