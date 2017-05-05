Deputies Search for Daughter of Woman Found Dead in SC

Ayana Lowery (Photo: Marlboro County Sheriff Department)

Bennettsville, SC (WLTX) - The Marlboro County Sheriff's office is looking for the daughter of a woman who was found dead in a home there early Friday morning.

Multiple media outlets report that officers are trying to find 8-year-old Ayana Lowery.

The girl's mother was found dead by investigators inside a house. It has not been announced how the mother died.

Officers say they found the woman's young son, but not the little girl.

Investigators say they can't issue an Amber Alert because they do not have information about a car that may be associated with her disappearance.

“We are exhausting all resources to find Ayana,” says Sheriff Charles Lemon. “If anyone knows her whereabouts or has information about her disappearance or the death investigation we are conducting at her residence, please call 911 or 843-479-5605 and ask to speak to an investigator. Please be specific about this case so it can be routed immediately.”

Anyone who may see the girl is asked to call 9-1-1.

© 2017 WLTX-TV