Deputies search for missing 20-year-old last seen two weeks ago

Deasha Hicks (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department say they are searching for a young woman who was last seen two weeks ago.

They say Deasha Hicks was leaving her home Friday, April 28, on Mellowood Drive, near Bluff Road, and was supposed to return Wednesday, May 3.

We are told that her phone calls are going straight to voicemail and her Facebook page no longer exists. Her family told officers that she is on medication which is not with her.

She is described as a black female, 5' 02" tall and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy sun dress.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV