(Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Department)

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Deputies from the Newberry County Sheriff's Department say they are searching for a teen who was last seen near Lake Murray Sunday morning.

Hunter Lazo is 6 feet tall white male with black hair, brown eyes and wearing a garnet Gamecocks shirt with blue jeans. He was last spotted on Lake Road, near SC 391 on Lake Murray just before 8:30 a.m.

If you have seen this person, you are asked to call 9-1-1- immediately.

