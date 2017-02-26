NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Deputies from the Newberry County Sheriff's Department say they are searching for a teen who was last seen near Lake Murray Sunday morning.
Hunter Lazo is 6 feet tall white male with black hair, brown eyes and wearing a garnet Gamecocks shirt with blue jeans. He was last spotted on Lake Road, near SC 391 on Lake Murray just before 8:30 a.m.
If you have seen this person, you are asked to call 9-1-1- immediately.
(© 2017 WLTX)
