Heyward Harrison (Photo: Family Photo)

Lexington , SC (WLTX) - Deputies need your help locating a missing Lexington County man.

Heyward Harrison, 52, was last seen the morning of February 2 at the Circle K on the Charleston Highway. His family says he does not have a cell phone or a car.

Harrison is 6 feet 1 inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.

if you know where he is call 803.785.2400.

