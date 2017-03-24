Deputies Search for Missing SC 12-Year-Old

Laurens County, SC (WLTX, WSPA) - Laurens County deputies are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.
Officers say 12-year-old Zoey Carles of Clinton was last seen heading to a barn around 6 p.m. Deputies were alerted to her disappearance around 11 p.m. Thursday night.
K-9 Units from the sheriff’s office and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Aviation Unit are trying to find her., WSPA reports.
Deputies say Carles is 5 feet tall and 115 pounds.
Anyone who sees her or have any information is asked to please call law enforcement or 911.
