Deputies Search for Missing South Carolina Man

Toney Wood (Photo: Union County Sheriff's Office)

Union County, SC (WLTX) - Union County deputies are searching for a missing man.

Officers say a family member reported that 49-year-old Toney Ray Wood, 49, was reported missing by a family member Wednesday.

According to Wood's mother, who lives next door to the man, she last spoke to him Tuesday night and that everything appeared to be normal. When she went to bed around midnight, his car was still at the house.

Wood works at a manager at a Subway restaurant, and his family says he never misses work. He was supposed to have been at the store by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

When his mom looked inside his home, she found his work clothes laid out, and he telephone and ring. His bed was also still made.

Wood drives a gray 2006 Saturday with tag number LIR-783. He's 5 feet 8 inches tall, weights 148 pounds, and had brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on where he may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

