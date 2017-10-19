WLTX
Deputies Search for Missing Woman in Lexington County

Lexington deputies are looking for a woman who hasn't been seen in over two months.

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are searching for a woman who's been missing for over two months in the area.

Officers say 27-year-old Miranda Butler was last seen on August 8 at the City Gas station on Bush River Road across from the Walmart.. 

Butler is an Horry County native. Her family tells officers she came to Columbia early this summer to enter a drug rehabilitation center. 

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with the letters "Boss 94" written on the side. She is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and has blue eyes. She has a peace sign tattoo on her back. 

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

