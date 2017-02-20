Deputies Searching For Missing Clemson Athletics Coaching Staff Member

Bert Henderson, 60

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Bert Henderson, 60, officials said Monday night.

Henderson was reported missing Monday evening from his West Church Road home in Easley. According to clemsontigers.com, Henderson is associate athletic director of planned giving at Clemson, and his Clemson career began in 1978 as an athletic trainer.

Sheriff’s K-9 tracking teams are on scene, and Anderson County Technical Rescue is also assisting with the search.

Anyone with information regarding Henderson's whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement agents at 9-1

Greenville News