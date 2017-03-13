Deputies Searching for Missing Lexington Teen

Trinity Makaela Schmidt (Photo: Lexington Sheriff's Dept.)

Gaston, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Trinity Makaela Schmidt, 16, was last seen at her home on Fish Hatchery Road last Friday night around 9:30 p.m.

She is believed to be wearing baggy gray sweatpants and white Tommy Hilfiger sneakers.

“Trinity’s family members tell us she has medical conditions that require medicine,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “That medicine was left at the house, so finding Trinity and making sure she is safe is extremely important.”

Detectives said Trinity, who goes to Airport High School, has a history of leaving home but she's never stayed away for multiple days.

She answers to the name "Makaela."

Anyone who knows where she is should call the Lexington County Sheriff's Department at 803.785.2400 or Crimestoppers at 1.888.CRIMES.SC.

