Deputies Searching for Missing Midlands Man

Johnny Smith (Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - Newberry County deputies are searching for a missing man.

Officers say 70-year-old Johnny H. Smith was last seen dropping off some items on Mountain Drive in the Columbia area around 7 a.m. on Monday morning.

Smith is is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He walks with a slight limp because of a recent foot surgery.

Smith was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Express Van with South Carolina License AVN793.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Johnny Smith, you are asked to call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222 or if you spot Mr. Smith, please call 911 immediately.



© 2017 WLTX-TV